Peggy Ann Damron, age 81 of Chesterfield passed away January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Auda. Dear mother of Cheryl (Gary) Reich, Michelle (Jack) Harwood and Daryl (Carol) Damron. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Barbara Gioia, the late Jerry W. Lovelady, Earnest C. Lovelady and William T. Lovelady. Visitation 2:30 -8:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 51850 North Avenue, Macomb, MI 48042. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church of the Nazarene. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 16, 2020