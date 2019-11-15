The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Peggy C. Karry

Peggy C. Karry, age 80 of New Baltimore passed away November 14, 2019. Dear wife of the late Clifford. Loving mother of Cameron (Patricia) Karry, Christopher (Monica) Karry, Cathy (Klaus Tritschler) Karry and step-mother of Colleen Karry. Dear grandmother of ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Debbie (Randy) Rose. Visitation 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 17, 2019
