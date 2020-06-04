Penny Yvonne Williams (Stephenson), age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 28, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffery Williams, sisters Pat Nelson and Sandy (Rick) Moorhead, brother in law Mark Williams, children Linda Vaughn, David (Rainy) Vaughn, Julie (Benny) Schick, and several dear cousins. She was a proud grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 16. She was predeceased by her daughter Laura Baird and son Sean Williams. A memorial service will be held at later date.



