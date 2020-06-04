Penny Yvonne (Stephenson) Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Yvonne Williams (Stephenson), age 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 28, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffery Williams, sisters Pat Nelson and Sandy (Rick) Moorhead, brother in law Mark Williams, children Linda Vaughn, David (Rainy) Vaughn, Julie (Benny) Schick, and several dear cousins. She was a proud grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 16. She was predeceased by her daughter Laura Baird and son Sean Williams. A memorial service will be held at later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved