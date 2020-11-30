1/1
Perry P. Hufstetler
Perry P. Hufstetler, age 89 of Harrison Township died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born February 9, 1931 in Floyd County, Georgia to the late Grady Elmer Hufstetler and Alligene Pendley Hufstetler. Mr. Hufstetler was a US Navy veteran, and retired from General Motors. Survived by his wife Shirley, children, Cynthia (William) Coughlin, and Patrick Allen (Vicki) Hufstetler, grandchildren Tara Coughlin, Bethany (Blaine) Franger, Justin (Malorie) Coughlin, Michael (Sera) Heron, Nathan (Melinda) Hufstetler and great grandchildren, Kailey, Ava, Ellary, Violet, Wyatt, Everett, Owen, Otis, and Jack. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer, Betty, Virginia and Annette. Private funeral services and Military Honors will be handled by the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to www.malayka.org Share memories with the family at:

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
