Perry P. Hufstetler, age 89 of Harrison Township died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born February 9, 1931 in Floyd County, Georgia to the late Grady Elmer Hufstetler and Alligene Pendley Hufstetler. Mr. Hufstetler was a US Navy veteran, and retired from General Motors. Survived by his wife Shirley, children, Cynthia (William) Coughlin, and Patrick Allen (Vicki) Hufstetler, grandchildren Tara Coughlin, Bethany (Blaine) Franger, Justin (Malorie) Coughlin, Michael (Sera) Heron, Nathan (Melinda) Hufstetler and great grandchildren, Kailey, Ava, Ellary, Violet, Wyatt, Everett, Owen, Otis, and Jack. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Elmer, Betty, Virginia and Annette. Private funeral services and Military Honors will be handled by the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to www.malayka.org
