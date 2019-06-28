|
passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved husband to Patricia of almost 41 loving years together. Loving and devoted father of Adam. Dear brother of Patricia (Dennis) King. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate at the church on Monday 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 23300 King Dr. (W of Harper) Clinton Township. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 29, 2019