|
|
Meyer, Peter F., 83, or Warren, Michigan passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Celia, his children: John Meyer, Carrie Meyer, Colleen (Eli) Stankiewicz, and Jeffrey Meyer. He was the dear grandfather of Jeffrey Meyer, Jr, and brother to Kenneth (Donna) Meyer, Edward Meyer, Gertrude Meyer, and Patricia (Ronald) Gross. Peter was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Ann Meyer, his brothers Arnold and Leo Meyer, and sister, Mary Meyer. Visitation for Mr. Meyer will be held Monday June 10th from 3-9pm with a 6:30pm Rosary Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 mile). Mr. Meyer will lie in state Tuesday 10am at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren, (formerly St. Edmund), until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 9, 2019