Peter “Pete” Giordano, passed away March 29, 2020 at home. He was 79 years old and was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Anne (2015) and their son, Tom, a Clintondale High School graduate, in 1985. He is survived by his daughter, Roni Moats of Las Vegas, granddaughter Dana Wyatt (Moats) Alaska, grandson SMSgt David Moats, Texas. Peter is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and numerous cousins. Pete lived in Michigan, Hawaii, California and Las Vegas Nevada. After retiring from working at the Monte Carlo casino in Las Vegas, he and his wife retired to Pahrump, NV. Pete’s passions were his family, pets, music and the group he led at Central Valley Baptist Church (Pahrump, NV), Grief Share. He brought the grief share program to Pahrump after attending the program in Las Vegas after his wife passed away. Pete loved to help people and was passionate about Grief Share. A memorial service will be held sometime in June at Central Valley Baptist Church in Pahrump, Nevada.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 9, 2020