August 21, 2019 Age: 80 Beloved husband of Leslie. Loving father of Blake (fiancee Tom Mikiel) Demgen, Nick (Sarah) Demgen. Dear brother James (Barbara) Demgen and the late Sam Demgen and the late Marilyn, Jackie, and Joan. Dear brother-in-law of Dee Demgen. Peter will be missed by his many dear friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 22, 2019