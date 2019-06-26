|
|
age 78, June 24, 2019 Beloved husband of Christine for 56 years. Dearest father of Mark (Myrna), Michael (Christine) and Kevin (Kathleen). Proud grandfather of Wesley, Elizabeth, Matthew, David and Claire. Great grandfather of Joclyn and Aayla. Dear brother of Gale. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, July 1st 9:30am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church 4571 John R. Troy - friends are welcome to gather at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Capuchin's are appreciated. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Township)
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 27, 2019