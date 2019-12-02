The Macomb Daily Obituaries
More Obituaries for Phillip LaSota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip M. LaSota Sr.

Phillip M. LaSota Sr. Obituary
Phillip M. LaSota, Sr. age 70 of Chesterfield passed away December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Dear father of Tara Gubelius, Traci (Chris) Koehler and Phillip LaSota, Jr. Loving grandfather of Steven Gubelius, Kasey Gubelius, Dylan Koehler and soon to be great-grandfather of Arabella Gubelius. Dear brother of Marianne (Fred) Grossmen. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Mass, Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mt. Clemens.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 3, 2019
