Phyllis Marie Jurkiewicz, born February 20, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Clinton Township, Michigan at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Gerald. Dear mother of Mark Jurkiewicz and Cynthia (George) Leemhuis. Proud and loving grandmother of Nichole, Atlanta, Nicholas, Laura and great-grandmother of Benjamin. Instate Tuesday 10:30 am until 11 am Funeral Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish 18720 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066. Visitation will be Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 2-8 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 4, 2019