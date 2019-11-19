|
|
Frontera (nee Locricchio), Phyllis M., age 94, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Benny and the late Wally, John and Michael. Proud grandmother of 11, also 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jessy Locricchio, Mary Vendetti and the late Benny, Angelo, Pete, Joe, Nick and Rose Palazzola. Visitation Thursday, November 21 from 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Rd., Sterling Hgts. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at San Francesco Catholic Church, 22870 S. Nunneley Rd., Clinton Twp. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 20, 2019