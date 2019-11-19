The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunneley Rd.
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
San Francesco Catholic Church
22870 S. Nunneley Rd.
Clinton Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Frontera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. (Locricchio) Frontera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. (Locricchio) Frontera Obituary
Frontera (nee Locricchio), Phyllis M., age 94, November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Benny and the late Wally, John and Michael. Proud grandmother of 11, also 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jessy Locricchio, Mary Vendetti and the late Benny, Angelo, Pete, Joe, Nick and Rose Palazzola. Visitation Thursday, November 21 from 2-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Rd., Sterling Hgts. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at San Francesco Catholic Church, 22870 S. Nunneley Rd., Clinton Twp. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -