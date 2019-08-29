The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Phyllis Wirth Obituary
Phyllis Wirth, age 81, August 28, 2019. Loving wife of Herb Wirth for 60 years. Mother of Jeff (Crystal) Wirth, Sue (Mike) Novak, and the late Greg Wirth. Grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 4. Sister of the late Bob Wobermin. Her love of family, strong will and graceful ways will always be remembered. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4–9 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township. Funeral Service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 32400 Hoover Road, Warren. Instate at 10 a.m. at the church. For more information visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 1, 2019
