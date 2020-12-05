Rachel Ann Durham, 91, a longtime resident of Romeo, Mich., died November 29, 2020, at home. She was born in Melcher-Dallas, Iowa, on September 12, 1929, to Mabel and Alvin (Deed) Gill and married William Hershel Durham in 1949. The Durhams would spend a couple of decades in Ankeny, Iowa, before moving in 1973 to Romeo. Rachel was active in the Romeo United Methodist Church, serving as church secretary for a number of years and lending her beautiful soprano voice to the choir. She was a seamstress extraordinaire, sewing prom (and even wedding) dresses, quilts and extravagant Halloween costumes. She was always up for backyard play with the kids. And she was unflappable, whether the issue was a house fire or an approaching Yellowstone bear. She is survived by her daughter Diana (Sid) Pounds of Ames, Iowa; sons Craig (Mary) Durham of Belfry, Mt., and Kevin (Mary) Durham of Warren, Mich.; six grandchildren Sydney (Shane) Leach of Johnston, Iowa; Tyler (Caroline) Pounds of Reading, Mass.; Jake (Leah) Durham of Buffalo, Minn.; Elizabeth (Matt) Malott of Hokah, Minn.; Coleman Durham of Warren, Mich.; and Hannah Durham of Warren, Mich. She also is survived by 7great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Hersh; a sister Billie Smith; and brother Jack Gill. The family is not requesting any donations. Arrangements entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center (296 South Main, Romeo, MI 48065.) Guest book at www.muirfh.com
.