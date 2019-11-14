|
Ralph Brent Openshaw, Age 69, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He retired a Sergeant from the Detroit Police Department after 27 years and worked as an Investigator for the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office for 17 years. Ralph is survived by his wife, Avela Mary and his 2 children, James (Brook) Openshaw and Kristen (John) Abramovitz, 2 granddaughters, Emma and Olivia, brother Jack (the late Leona) Openshaw. Memorial gathering Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Memorial Service at the Christopher Ross Funeral Home, 26429 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville (586) 200-2381. Interment Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Twp. To send a loving message, please visit Ralph's obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 17, 2019