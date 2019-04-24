|
|
Ralph Karl Salansky, age 83, Engineer, born in Canonsburg, PA passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2019 in Troy, MI. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Salansky, dearly loved father of Michele Lieblang (Phil), Valerie Samuel Dlouhy (Darrell), Michael Salansky and Suzanne Johnson (Greg). Dear brother to Richard (Laura) and Ronald (Diane). A loving grandfather and great grandfather to all of their families including wife Joyce’s extended family. Always a source of inspiration, encouragement, kindness and a source of spiritual guidance Ralph has left behind an abundance of memories for his family and friends to honor and cherish. Along with the legacy of his family, Ralph has also left behind the legacy of his many friends that he has made and influenced over the years and many beautiful paintings and woodcarvings that he has created with his artistic talent. Visitation will take place at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica on Friday, April 26th from 2-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or . Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 25, 2019