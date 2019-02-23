|
|
Czarnik, Ralph M., Feb. 22, 2019 Age: 73, beloved husband of 50 years of Bobbi (Roberta). Dear brother of the late Phyllis (Jerome) Szachta. Dear cousin of Kathy (John) Gallaher, and George Czarnik. Dear uncle of several nieces. Visitation Thursday 10 AM until 1 PM Memorial Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 27, 2019