|
|
May 10, 2019 Age 68. Beloved husband of the late Linda (2013) for 43 years. Loving father of Scott (Karen), Daniel (Jeana), and Jodi (Michael) Sigman. Proud grandfather of Alexis, Kyler (Kai), Cody, Mikayla, Jimmy, Connor, Caleb, and Hannah. Dear brother of 7 and predeceased by 1 sibling. A Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday May 18th from 2:30pm to 9pm with a Memorial service starting at 6pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 15, 2019