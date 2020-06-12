Randall “Randy” Keranen, age 49, of Clinton Township, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born June 7, 1970 in Detroit, MI son of Paul Matthew and Phyllis Ann (DeHetre) Keranen. Randy graduated from Roseville High School with the Class of 1988. He was owner and operator of ART Flooring. Randy loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, Detroit Red Wings Hockey, hunting, playing guitar in a band, Halloween and going to haunted houses. Randy was a very giving person willing to help others whenever asked. Randy is survived by his daughters, Ashley Keranen (Josh Queen) and Allison Keranen; granddaughter, Elizabeth Queen; parents, Paul and Phyllis Keranen; siblings, Donna Ellis, Cindy Keranen (Ed Rychlewski) and David Keranen; and many nieces and nephews. Cremation services have been entrusted to Marsh Funeral Chapel, Marlette. A private service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family in care of Ashley Keranen and Allison Keranen. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658. You may share an online condolence at:



