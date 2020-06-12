Randall "Randy" Keranen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall “Randy” Keranen, age 49, of Clinton Township, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born June 7, 1970 in Detroit, MI son of Paul Matthew and Phyllis Ann (DeHetre) Keranen. Randy graduated from Roseville High School with the Class of 1988. He was owner and operator of ART Flooring. Randy loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, Detroit Red Wings Hockey, hunting, playing guitar in a band, Halloween and going to haunted houses. Randy was a very giving person willing to help others whenever asked. Randy is survived by his daughters, Ashley Keranen (Josh Queen) and Allison Keranen; granddaughter, Elizabeth Queen; parents, Paul and Phyllis Keranen; siblings, Donna Ellis, Cindy Keranen (Ed Rychlewski) and David Keranen; and many nieces and nephews. Cremation services have been entrusted to Marsh Funeral Chapel, Marlette. A private service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family in care of Ashley Keranen and Allison Keranen. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658. You may share an online condolence at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Chapel - Marlette - Marlette
2675 Main Street
Marlette, MI 48453
(989) 635-3658
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved