Randall Robert Springer Sr., age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home in Prescott (Skidway). He was born on May 31, 1948 in Mt. Clemens to Clarence and Ethel (Blank) Springer. He lived in Prescott (Skidway) for the past 20 years, formerly of Mt. Clemens. Randy served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired from Selfridge ANGB in Mt. Clemens after 30 years. After his retirement, he worked at Sycamore Hills Country Club. He was a past president of the Lions in Skidway and member of the American Legion #370 in Skidway. Randy was a lifetime member and past commander of the Amvets Post 29 in Mt. Clemens. He also was a past commander of Amvets District II. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting with his grandchildren, golfing, boating, handyman work and bartending at the American Legion. He loved being in the Skidway 4th of July Parade each year and driving race cars at Mt. Clemens Drag Way. Randall is survived by his son, Randy “R.J.” (Lisa) Springer; grandchildren, Samantha and Zachary; and siblings, Maureen (Randy) Blunden, Shari (Ivan) Gafford, Jay (Debbie) Springer and Hope (Doug) Hubbard; and his dog, Nikki and cat, Bailey. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years, Sharon on May 19, 2020, and brother, Leroy Springer. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI along with his wife, Sharon. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com