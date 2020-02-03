|
Ameloot, Raymond, age 95, of Armada Township since 1973, and previously from Mt Clemens, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born November 10, 1924 in Mt Clemens, the son of Jerome and Elizabeth (LeFevre) Ameloot. He married Florence Hellebuyck on July 16, 1949. Ray was a lifelong farmer, until he was 90 years old raising vegetables at his Hayes Road farm where he was one of the first “Pick your own vegetables” farms. He also sold vegetables at the Eastern Market, the Farmer’s Market in Mt Clemens, the Armada Flea Market, at his house on Hayes Road. Ray also worked maintenance at GM Tech Center in Warren for 24 years. Ray was known for his famous garlic. He served in the Army during WW II. Survived by his wife Florence, children: Barbara (Joseph) Drader, Linda (Wayne) Nemeth, David (June) Ameloot, Lorraine (Stephen) Grix, Karen Ameloot, Michael, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sister Margaret LeDuc. Preceded in death by siblings Art, Marie D’Haene and Lucille Spadafore. Services Wednesday, February 5 at 11 AM at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Allenton. Donations to St John the Evangelist Catholic Church would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday from 1-8 at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo Michigan. Full obituary at ??
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 4, 2020