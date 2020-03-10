|
|
Raymond Baginski, longtime Warren Woods educator, outdoorsman, artist, and raconteur, died on March 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Gerry, 5 children and 7 grandchildren. Visitation at Roth-Muir Funeral Home in Romeo, Michigan on Thursday, March 12 from 3:00-8:00. Funeral Mass at Ss. John and Paul in Washington, Michigan on Friday at 11:00. Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 S. Main St. – Romeo, MI 48065) Guestbook at www.RothMuirFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 11, 2020