Roth-Muir Funeral Home - Romeo
296 S. Main St.
Romeo, MI 48065
586-752-3360
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roth-Muir Funeral Home - Romeo
296 S. Main St.
Romeo, MI 48065
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ss. John and Paul
Washington, MI
View Map
Resources
Raymond Baginski, longtime Warren Woods educator, outdoorsman, artist, and raconteur, died on March 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Gerry, 5 children and 7 grandchildren. Visitation at Roth-Muir Funeral Home in Romeo, Michigan on Thursday, March 12 from 3:00-8:00. Funeral Mass at Ss. John and Paul in Washington, Michigan on Friday at 11:00. Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 S. Main St. – Romeo, MI 48065) Guestbook at www.RothMuirFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 11, 2020
