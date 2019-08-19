|
Raymond “Ray” D. Scillian, Jr., age 96, passed away August 18, 2019. Ray was a U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Veronica “Connie” Scillian. Loving father of Karen Scillian, Kathy (Paul) Slupski, Eileen VanDenheede and Tom Scillian. Proud grandfather Lynn, Jennifer, Chris, Joshua, Jacob, Noah and Aimee and great-grandfather of Cayden, Coraline and Corrine. Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Funeral will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory with the family on Ray’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 20, 2019