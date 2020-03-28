|
Raymond John Kruger, age 53, passed away March 26, 2020. Ray was the cherished, loving husband of Julie, dearest dad of Raymond (Jade) and Wesleigh (Bryan) Howells, proud grandfather of Gunner, Tessa, and Grayson. Ray is survived by his brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. His large extended family and friends will also dearly miss Ray. Ray had a joyous spirit and was always there to help anyone in need. He loved spending time with Julie, fishing with his buddies, and relaxing with their many pets. God may have him in heaven but we hold him in our hearts. Memorial service is to be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 29, 2020