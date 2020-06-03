Raymond passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones at Henry Ford Hospital the evening of June 1, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer. Raymond was predeceased by father Richard Ferdinand Katulski and is survived by his mother Joan Irene (nee Scarsella) Katulski, sisters Katherine (David) Doyle, Holly (Justin) Mendence, and brothers Matthew (Jennifer) Scarsella, and Tony (Victoria) Katulski. Raymond never had children of his own, but was very proud of his eight nieces and nephews, Ashley, Heather, Michaela, Anthony, Candace, McKinley, Andrew, and Erik. Raymond’s extended family includes aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins from the Perry, Scarsella, and Lloyd family trees. Raymond always had a love of machines, particularly cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He enjoyed working on them and was a meticulous collector of tools. Raymond also liked to cook and was quite skilled at it. Quick-witted and creative, Raymond liked to tell stories. Never letting the facts get in the way of a good story was a running family joke. Ray was well liked and made and kept many friends. Raymond’s organizational skills were legendary. His tools, home, workplaces, garden, garage, and everything he did really was an endeavor of perfection. Restless and energetic, Ray started his days early with maximum effort as the standard. Raymond’s early adulthood was one of a long personal struggle with substance abuse and self-deprecation. The onset of his illness later in life ironically helped Ray cure these problems. Raymond mobilized against his illness becoming a crusader of self-help and an inspiration to his family and friends. Raymond’s last years were spent close to his family where he was loved and appreciated for his many contributions to every day family life and function. For those who loved and cared for Ray, his life will be defined not by his early struggles, but by his will, determination, and ultimate success in overcoming those struggles. Raymond started slow but finished strong. Raymond will be sorely missed.



