|
|
Raymond W. Witt, II, age 55, passed away April 16, 2019. Raymond enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing with his cat, Ally. Beloved ex-husband of Teresa Witt. Loving father of Rebekah Witt and Shannon Witt. Dear brother Gary (Cheryl) Witt, Jim (Gail) Witt and Jeanine (Bob) Matthis. He is predeceased by his parents, Alma and Raymond Witt, Sr. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Raymond’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2019