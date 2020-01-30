|
Bakanowicz, Regina C., age 90, died Friday January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearest mother of Beverly (Indrin) Chetty, and the late Nancy Bakanowicz. Loving grandmother of Julian. Predeceased by her six siblings; Virginia, Frances, Edward, Frank, Bertha, and Steve. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Instate Monday, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations appreciated to the Autism Alliance of Michigan. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 1, 2020