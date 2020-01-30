The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Bakanowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina C. Bakanowicz

Regina C. Bakanowicz Obituary
Bakanowicz, Regina C., age 90, died Friday January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearest mother of Beverly (Indrin) Chetty, and the late Nancy Bakanowicz. Loving grandmother of Julian. Predeceased by her six siblings; Virginia, Frances, Edward, Frank, Bertha, and Steve. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Instate Monday, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Faustina Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations appreciated to the Autism Alliance of Michigan. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 1, 2020
