The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Reinhard Schienke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reinhard Schienke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Reinhard Schienke Obituary
May 8, 2019 Age: 90 Beloved husband of Grete. Loving father of Fred (Maria) Schienke and Paul (Charlotte) Schienke. Proud grandfather of Timothy (Holly) Schienke, Michael (Annie) Schienke, Stefanie (Michael) Kreger, Rachel (Peter) Schienke-Stevens, Jesse Schienke, Aaron Schienke, and Jenna Schienke. Also proud great grandfather of 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Olga (Fred) Klein and the late Elfriede Lindner, Alfred Schienke, Oskar Schienke, and Gerhard Schienke. Visitation Saturday 4-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now