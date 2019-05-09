|
May 8, 2019 Age: 90 Beloved husband of Grete. Loving father of Fred (Maria) Schienke and Paul (Charlotte) Schienke. Proud grandfather of Timothy (Holly) Schienke, Michael (Annie) Schienke, Stefanie (Michael) Kreger, Rachel (Peter) Schienke-Stevens, Jesse Schienke, Aaron Schienke, and Jenna Schienke. Also proud great grandfather of 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Olga (Fred) Klein and the late Elfriede Lindner, Alfred Schienke, Oskar Schienke, and Gerhard Schienke. Visitation Saturday 4-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 10, 2019