Minkley, Rex Rodney "Rod", 76, died on Monday, January 28, 2019 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He was born July 13, 1942 to Rex Worth and Vera Louise (Kocher) Minkley in Highland Park, MI. He grew up in Harrisville and St. Clair Shores, MI. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1960. On June 29, 1979 he married Carol (Faught) Vaughan in Mt. Clemens, MI. Mr. Minkley served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was employed at Jensen Buick in Harrisville before relocating to southern Michigan where he began a lifelong career in industrial sales. He worked for Superior Detroit before partnering off into Barrod Machinery, ultimately becoming successsful enough in the sales industry to work for himself for the past 38 years. He had a private pilots license and enjoyed flying his own aircraft. He enjoyed cars and snowmobiling and going to air shows. Mr. Minkley is survived by his wife, Carol Minkley of Ray, MI; one daughter, Cheyanna (Charlie) Minkley-Roy; two sons, Brad (Gail) Vaughan and David (Heather) Minkley; three grandchildren, Gage Minkley, Kali Minkley and Charles "Chase" Roy; two nieces, Renee Adams and Michelle Sole; one brother, Randy (Shelly) Minkley of Harrisville; and one sister, Roxella (Rocky) Minkley of Los Angeles. He was preceded in death by his parents. A graveside memorial and inurnment service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Memorial Gardens Chapel, 521 East Hamlin Road in Rochester Hills, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202.