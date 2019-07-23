|
Msgr. Ricardo E. Bass, July 21, 2019, Age 72. Longtime Catholic priest serving many metro Detroit parishes faithfully for 45 years. Devoted son of the late Hatton and Dorothea Bass. Dear brother of Thomas Bass (Angela) and the late Donna Hammes (the late Bob) and the late Jack Bass (Olga). Also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends and fellow clergy. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. with Alhambra Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham with the Most Reverend Arturo Cepeda presiding. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Alhambra Galicia Caravan or Lourdes Senior Community. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 24, 2019