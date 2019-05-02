|
Ehrke, Richard (Dick) Allen, age 80, a resident of Mt. Clemens, Michigan passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1938 in Mt. Clemens to the late George and Mildred (Foss) Ehrke. Dick is survived by his three children; David (Sue), Diane Heiser, Mark (Kim), his 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Private burial service at Clinton Grove Cemetery. Share memories with the family at O’Halloran’s Public Hall in Mt. Clemens on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be sent to Mt. Clemens Goodfellow’s at 101 S. Wilson, Mt. Clemens, MI 48043.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2019