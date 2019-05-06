|
Buczek, Richard A., age 95, a longtime Roseville resident, passed away May 6, 2019. Mr. Buczek proudly served his country and was a WWII Army veteran. He retired from General Dynamics. Beloved husband of Mildred Buczek for 71 years. Loving father of Debra Hamlin, Karen Solosky, Gerard (Lori) Buczek and Ron (Rose) Buczek. Proud grandfather of eleven and great-grandfather of ten. Predeceased by his brothers, Edward Buczek and Bernard Buczek. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 7, 2019