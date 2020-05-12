Richard Hilgendorf, May 10, 2020, Age 75 of Sterling Heights, MI. Beloved husband of Gail (Loudermilk), married for over 55 years. Loving father of Renee (David Kiryakoza) Porretta, Richard (Kelly) Hilgendorf, Brenda (Michael Helzer) Puska, Judy (Alan) Sanderson and the late Lori Rottman. Proud and loving grandfather of Ashley (Bradley), Lindsey (Brandon), Holly, Brennan (Chelsea), Chelsea, Anthony (Samantha), Karlie, Kody (Gabriella) Amy (Anthony), Mckenzie (Dalton), Sydney and Waylan. Cherished great grandfather of Michael, Blake, Jayden, Logan, Harper, Natalie and Adelaide. Dearest brother of Sharon (the late John) Adcock, Herman (Margaret) Hildendorf and the late Robert (Joyce) Hilgendorf, Donald (surviving Cyrilla Nye) Hilgendorf, Ronald (surviving Gloria) Hilgendorf and Aaron Hilgendorf. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard loved hunting and going up north. He was also a member of the B and BS Gun Club and enjoyed trap shooting. For over 40 years Richard worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Harry Fox Inc. and retired in 2012. There was not one other person close to who he was. He lived in the now with humor from a time ago. Richard did not have a filter, yet he was completely passionate for his family. He was truly unique. A private family gathering will be held at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 43300 Garfield, Clinton Township, MI. Share a memory at ww.verheyden.org.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 12 to May 13, 2020.