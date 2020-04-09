|
|
Father Richard C. Welsh, 85, of Warren, Michigan passed away on April 6, 2020. Father Welsh was born in Ferndale, MI on October 8, 1934 to Joseph and Ruth (Skinner) Welsh. He attended St. James of Ferndale thru 11th grade, Sacred Heart Seminary for 12th grade and achieved a Bachelors degree. Father Welsh attended U of D obtaining Masters degrees in Religious Education and Sociology, along with attending St. John’s Seminary (M Division). Father Welsh was just shy of celebrating 60 years in the priesthood. During his expansive career serving God, he spent time with Holy Name Church, Our Lady Queen of Peace, St. Anthonys, St. Anne’s of Warren, and Our Lady of the Hill, Holy Innocents, St.Kieran, St. Martin de Porres, and St. Dorothy Parish of Warren. He served his hospital ministry with St. Joe’s Hospital of Pontiac and he was the Director of Pastoral Care at St. Joe’s Hospital of Mt. Clemens. He served at American House of Roseville, Father Murray of Center Line, Fraser Villa of Fraser, and St. Hubert of Harrison Township. He is the loving brother of Michael Welsh and Basil (Judy) Welsh. He is predeceased by his sisters, Catherine Reimer and Patricia St. Dennis and his brother, Jack Welsh. Proud loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Roseville. Condolences can be sent to the family care of Dr. Mary Welsh 13116 Iowa Warren MI 48088.Please share a memory with the family on Fr. Welsh’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 12, 2020