Richard Darryl Capshaw
Richard Darryl Capshaw, age 59, passed away August 11, 2020. Born on June 14, 1961 in McMinnville Tennessee to Richard M. Capshaw and the late Patricia Ticer. He graduated from Cousino High school. He married Renee Kendzorski Capshaw August 18, 1990 and had three amazing children together (Dillon, Colin, and Karlie). He is survived by his two brothers (Charles Capshaw, David Capshaw) two sisters (Lynette Griffy, and Cheri Kurczynski) and seventeen nieces and nephews. Darryl was the proud owner of Lee’s Transmission in Eastpointe, Michigan. He was known to all to be an honest and fair man, willing to help anyone. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play cards, and listen to music in the backyard with his dogs Rylee, Ozzie and Paisley. Darryl was a great Dad and an amazing husband always putting his family first. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Veronica Church in Eastpointe, Michigan on Saturday August, 29 at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
