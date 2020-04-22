|
Richard F. Bousson - Richard Bousson, age 72, a resident of Warren, MI passed away April 14, 2020. Born on June 1, 1947 in Chatham, Ontario, Canada to the late Frederick and Dorothy (nee Webster) Bousson. Richard was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served as aircraft mechanic in the US Air Force. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, and worked at the Utica Trim Plant. Richard loved to hunt and fish, and over the years enjoyed many hobbies, including raising Checkered Giant rabbits and pigeons, restoring Muscle Cars, and listening to music. Beloved husband to Susan, loving father of Jeremy, Gina (Eric), and Andrew Bousson. He was preceded in death by sons Matthew and Mark. Dear brother of Juliana (George) Hendricks, David (Pattie), Brian (Lisa), and Jeffrey (Vickie) Bousson. Proud grandfather of Rachel, Aiden, and Gavin. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to a Veteran’s organization.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 23, 2020