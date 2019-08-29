|
of St. Clair Shores, passed away August 27, 2019, at the age of 90. Dearest father of Richard II (Betty), JoAnn Marshall, Lauren (Mark) Iannuzzi, and Scott (Troy). Loving Grandpa of Karin, Richard Michaels III, and Joseph Michaels, Kristen (Nick) Paul and Great Grandpa of Destiny Michaels and Ibram Richardson. Dear brother of the late Lawrence (Bettie). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Predeceased by his parents Agnes Ratowski and Joseph Miekosz. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Mercy Parish-Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4440 Russell (at Canfield) Detroit. Memorial donations in Richard's name may be directed to the Belle Isle Conservancy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 1, 2019