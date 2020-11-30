Richard J. Mulawka, 81, of Clinton Township, departed this life on October 31, 2020, another unnecessary death due to Covid-19. Known as Dick in his youth, he was born in Detroit in 1939 and graduated from De La Salle Collegiate High School in 1957. Richard enjoyed playing sports and was particularly skilled at golf, bowling and tennis. He was a caddie in his teens. In his twenties he would play 36 holes of golf in a day whenever he had the chance, achieving a hole in one status. Later in life, tennis was his main sport. He was well known on the court for his powerful serve. Richard worked at various CPA firms and restaurants throughout his long accounting career. He retired from Mark Rosenfeld CPA in West Bloomfield in 2017. Richard managed the finances at Salvatore Scallopini when they had over a dozen restaurants in the Detroit metro area. Richard is survived by his daughter Lara Mulawka, his grandsons Tai, Gen and River, his sister Grace Worden, his nephew Dennis (Lynne) Worden Jr. and his great nephews Joseph Worden and Thomas Flanigan Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Gertrude Mulawka, his brother-in-law Dennis Worden Sr. and his niece Therese Worden. Contributions in his memory may be made to Central American Medical Outreach (CAMO). https://www.camo.org
322 Westwood Avenue Orrville, Ohio, 44667.