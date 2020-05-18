Richard J Michels age 88 of Warren, MI passed away May 15, 2020. Richard was born to Francis and Harry Michels on May 6, 1932. Dearest brother of Delores Pelzer, the late Harry, James, Thomas and Margaret Michels. Richard was predeceased in death by his beloved wife Bernice, son Thomas and granddaughter Elizabeth. Mr. Michels graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1950, he attended Wayne State University before enlisting in the armed forces to serve in the Korean War. He enjoyed a 38 year career at General Motors in I.T. and Sales Administration. Richard married his sweetheart, Bernice on August 23, 1958. He is survived by his children Christopher (Pam) Michels, Lisa (Jim) Fouchia, Sheila (Greg) Cote’, Andrea (Tony) Szalkowski and daughter-in-law Rhonda Michels. Richard (Papa) was loved and admired by his grandchildren, Devin (Lenore), Brennan (Terri), Benjamin, Marie, Laura, Mark, Colin, Andrew, Mary, Anna and Daniel. He had a special bond with his nieces and nephews. Mr. Michels lived his life devoted to family and faith, he will be remembered as a wise, humorous, loving gentleman. Mr. Michels will lie instate on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families-St Clement Site in Centerline, MI. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Holy Cross Brothers, Brother Roy Smith, CSC Brothers of Holy Cross, Midwest Province, P.O. Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0460 or Special Olympics Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-3604. Share a memory at verheyden.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 18 to May 19, 2020.