The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St Cyril and Methodius
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baginski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Baginski


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard John Baginski Obituary
Baginski, Richard John of Romeo Michigan passed away on Tuesday May 14th at the age of 86. He served in the United States Army Medical Corp, in the 61st Medics, as Private First Class from 1952 to 1954. He earned his degree from University of Detroit and taught at Schofield Elementary. Richard is survived by his twin brother, Raymond, 8 children, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights on Thursday May 16th from 3 to 9pm, rosary at 7pm. The funeral will be at St Cyril and Methodius in Sterling Heights on Friday May 17th at noon. Burial and internment are at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township immediately following the mass.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now