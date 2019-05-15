|
|
Baginski, Richard John of Romeo Michigan passed away on Tuesday May 14th at the age of 86. He served in the United States Army Medical Corp, in the 61st Medics, as Private First Class from 1952 to 1954. He earned his degree from University of Detroit and taught at Schofield Elementary. Richard is survived by his twin brother, Raymond, 8 children, 14 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights on Thursday May 16th from 3 to 9pm, rosary at 7pm. The funeral will be at St Cyril and Methodius in Sterling Heights on Friday May 17th at noon. Burial and internment are at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township immediately following the mass.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 16, 2019