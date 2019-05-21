The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Berryman, Richard John of Sterling Heights was born on August 22, 1922. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia McLean. He is survived by Jo Ann Snyder, his children; Leslee Berryman (Larry Lawver), Janice Berryman, Jeffrey (Joy) Berryman and grandchildren; Brian Berryman and Beth (Casey) Miller. Also survived by his stepchildren; Jackie (Mike)Thorsby, Mary Jo Snyder, Bill (Sheila) Snyder and eight step grandchildren. Richard was a World War II veteran, a recipient of the purple heart, bronze star and many other honors. He was a University of Michigan graduate and retired from Fitzgerald Public Schools in Warren. Memorial Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd & Ryan. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 22, 2019
