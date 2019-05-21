|
Berryman, Richard John of Sterling Heights was born on August 22, 1922. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia McLean. He is survived by Jo Ann Snyder, his children; Leslee Berryman (Larry Lawver), Janice Berryman, Jeffrey (Joy) Berryman and grandchildren; Brian Berryman and Beth (Casey) Miller. Also survived by his stepchildren; Jackie (Mike)Thorsby, Mary Jo Snyder, Bill (Sheila) Snyder and eight step grandchildren. Richard was a World War II veteran, a recipient of the purple heart, bronze star and many other honors. He was a University of Michigan graduate and retired from Fitzgerald Public Schools in Warren. Memorial Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd & Ryan. Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 22, 2019