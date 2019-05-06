The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Maladecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph Maladecki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Joseph Maladecki Obituary
Maladecki, Richard Joseph; of St. Clair Shores; passed away on May 3, 2019; at 92 years of age. A native of Detroit and Hamtramck, he was the son of Frank and Charlotte (Lottie) Maladecki. Born in 1929, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, including assignments with the United Nations. Additionally, he was employed in production and marketing management positions for 40 years with the Chrysler Corporation. Richard enjoyed all genres of music and performed as a drummer for 30 years with several regional polka bands. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Cotter Council #1874. Richard was married to Delphine (nee: Felcyn) Maladecki until her death in 2007. Surviving are sons David, Rich; and six grandchildren. Visitation for Richard will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations are welcomed to the Capuchin Ministries (www.cskdetroit.org) or to the (). Please share memories of Richard at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now