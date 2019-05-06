|
Maladecki, Richard Joseph; of St. Clair Shores; passed away on May 3, 2019; at 92 years of age. A native of Detroit and Hamtramck, he was the son of Frank and Charlotte (Lottie) Maladecki. Born in 1929, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II, including assignments with the United Nations. Additionally, he was employed in production and marketing management positions for 40 years with the Chrysler Corporation. Richard enjoyed all genres of music and performed as a drummer for 30 years with several regional polka bands. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Cotter Council #1874. Richard was married to Delphine (nee: Felcyn) Maladecki until her death in 2007. Surviving are sons David, Rich; and six grandchildren. Visitation for Richard will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Memorial donations are welcomed to the Capuchin Ministries (www.cskdetroit.org) or to the (). Please share memories of Richard at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 7, 2019