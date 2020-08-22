1/1
Richard Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age, 92 of Mt. Clemens, died peacefully August 21, 2020. Dick is the devoted husband of the late Emma; dearest father of Laura (Gerry) Fournier, Christine (Chris) Murphy, Debra (Bryan) Plotkowski, Kevin (Connie) Lawson and the late Susan (Joseph) Dunsmore and Kimberly Allor; father-in-law of Jeff Allor; cherished grandfather, Jacqueline, Matt, Jeffrey, Lauren, Amanda, Daren, Lisa, Kyle, Frank, John, Ryan, David, Jennifer, Jon, Cindy, Tony, Emily, Richard, Kevin, Leah, Andy, Allyssa, Patrick and the late Keith ; dear great grandfather of Jacob, Mitchell, Andrew, Emma, Chase, Mackenzie, Abigail, Nonie, Evelyn, Nick, D.J., Briella and Kayla; dearest brother of Sue (Rick) Mom and the late Tony (Sally Ann), Jesse, Willard and Jeanette Lawson ; loving brother-in-law of William (Edwina) Alexander, Christine (Mike) Vernier and LuAnn Alexander; and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services are in the care of Faulmann and Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. For Service details please visit funeral home website

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved