Richard Lawson

age, 92 of Mt. Clemens, died peacefully August 21, 2020. Dick is the devoted husband of the late Emma; dearest father of Laura (Gerry) Fournier, Christine (Chris) Murphy, Debra (Bryan) Plotkowski, Kevin (Connie) Lawson and the late Susan (Joseph) Dunsmore and Kimberly Allor; father-in-law of Jeff Allor; cherished grandfather, Jacqueline, Matt, Jeffrey, Lauren, Amanda, Daren, Lisa, Kyle, Frank, John, Ryan, David, Jennifer, Jon, Cindy, Tony, Emily, Richard, Kevin, Leah, Andy, Allyssa, Patrick and the late Keith ; dear great grandfather of Jacob, Mitchell, Andrew, Emma, Chase, Mackenzie, Abigail, Nonie, Evelyn, Nick, D.J., Briella and Kayla; dearest brother of Sue (Rick) Mom and the late Tony (Sally Ann), Jesse, Willard and Jeanette Lawson ; loving brother-in-law of William (Edwina) Alexander, Christine (Mike) Vernier and LuAnn Alexander; and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services are in the care of Faulmann and Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. For Service details please visit funeral home website



