Richard Paul Stevens Jolly age 55 of Clay Twp., MI. passed away September 3, 2020 in his home. He was born May 15, 1965 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He married Gail Uhl April 18, 2009 on Harsens Island, MI. Rich retired from Sealand Chemical Co. in West Lake, Ohio in 2019. He was an avid boater and loved spending time with family, friends, and especially his granddaughter. Rich is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Heather (Allan) Schuman, granddaughter Blake Schuman, his parents Michael and Mary Gay Jolly, brothers Patrick Jolly, Clare (Annie) Charron, Joe (Tonja) Jolly, Dave (Cathy) Jolly, and Douglas (Stacey) Jolly, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Stevens, and a brother Daniel Jolly. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Algonac Church of Christ. http://www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com