1/
Richard Paul Stevens Jolly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Paul Stevens Jolly age 55 of Clay Twp., MI. passed away September 3, 2020 in his home. He was born May 15, 1965 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He married Gail Uhl April 18, 2009 on Harsens Island, MI. Rich retired from Sealand Chemical Co. in West Lake, Ohio in 2019. He was an avid boater and loved spending time with family, friends, and especially his granddaughter. Rich is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Heather (Allan) Schuman, granddaughter Blake Schuman, his parents Michael and Mary Gay Jolly, brothers Patrick Jolly, Clare (Annie) Charron, Joe (Tonja) Jolly, Dave (Cathy) Jolly, and Douglas (Stacey) Jolly, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Stevens, and a brother Daniel Jolly. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Algonac Church of Christ. http://www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
(810) 794-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved