80, Warren resident for 50+ years passed away on April 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joanne Prentiss. Dick is survived by his 5 children, Richard (Kelly) Prentiss, Mark (Debbie) Prentiss, Donna Prentiss-Bonner, Paula (Mark) Baker and Linda Prentiss; 5 grandchildren, Nicholas Prentiss, Kenneth (Ronnie) Crocker, Ryan Prentiss, Jessica Prentiss, and Jolene Bonner and 3 stepgrandchildren Justin, Kyle and William Kalousdian. See Wujek Calcaterra website for full obituary.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020