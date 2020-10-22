1/1
Richard Pretzer
Richard Keith Pretzer of Clinton Twp, MI passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at the age of 66. Richard is survived by his loving wife Patricia; children Rachelle (Gary) Webb, Joey (Liz) Pretzer; step children Joe (Hope) Hatfield, Jeff (Amanda) Hatfield, David Hatfield and Danny (Mary) Hatfield; siblings Larry (Christine) Pretzer, Jan (Jim) Tesch and Alan Pretzer; grandchildren Haley and Gary Webb and Wesley, Jacob, James and Joseph Pretzer; step grandchildren Gavin, Austin, Logan, Jordan, Caleb, David Jr and Patricia Hatfield. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday, October 26th, 1-6:30 pm with services at 6:30pm at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Due to restrictions, there will be a limit to how many people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks are required.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
