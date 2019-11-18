|
Richard R. LaDuke, age 61, of Roseville passed away November 16, 2019. Beloved son of the late Richard A. and Jacqueline LaDuke. Loving brother of Cathy, Mark, Ken, Greg, Mary, Joan, Jim, Margaret, Tom, Carol, Nancy and Christine. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard is also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . His memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory with the family on Richard’s online guestbook at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 24, 2019