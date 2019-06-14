Home

Richard Rick Leinaar II

Leinaar, Richard Rick, II; It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Rick Leinaar, III announces his passing after a brief illness at the age of 43 on, May 28th 2019, in Detroit Michigan. As a Roseville High School graduate, he went on to pursue a degree from Michigan State University in Turf Grass Management. After graduating, he moved to northern California and began his life long career as a golf course superintendent. Pursuing this passion, took him across the world where, he worked at numerous golf courses. He eventually settled down in Maui, Hawaii. Family and friends knew him for his ability to positively impact everyone he encountered and for his smile that would bring joy to every room he stepped into. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his cherished wife, Laura Leinaar; his parents; father, Richard (Joanne) Leinaar and beloved mother, Darlene (William) Porter; dear brother to Luke Porter, Joel Binge, Nicole (David) Costine, Jaci (Mike) Swigart; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and dear friend, Jen. A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27th 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Seago Household, 21240 34 Mile Rd Armada MI, 48005. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to, Gift of Life Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019
